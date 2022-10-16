MEMBERS of our Western Telegraph Camera Club are regularly out and about capturing photos across Pembrokeshire.

Whether its the scenery, landmarks, nature or events taking place, they are always there with their cameras on hand to capture the moment.

Each week, we set our members themes and are currently working on colours. This week the theme was the colour yellow and our members submitted images of various yellow items including flowers, birds and everyday items.

Here are some of our favourites.

Yellow barbecue on the beach. Picture: Louisa Wheeler

Yellow parking cover. Picture: Pheniah Patterson

Yellow yarn daffodils. Picture: Rosemary Rees

MORE NEWS:

Yellow sunflower. Picture: Fran Harper-Green

Siskin. Picture: Sara Josey

Triple yolk. Picture: Zoe McLuckie

If you would like your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.