MEMBERS of our Western Telegraph Camera Club are regularly out and about capturing photos across Pembrokeshire.
Whether its the scenery, landmarks, nature or events taking place, they are always there with their cameras on hand to capture the moment.
Each week, we set our members themes and are currently working on colours. This week the theme was the colour yellow and our members submitted images of various yellow items including flowers, birds and everyday items.
Here are some of our favourites.
MORE NEWS:
If you would like your pictures featured, search Western Telegraph Camera Club on Facebook or click here.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here