A new exhibition by Pembrokeshire artist Eden Evans opens with a private view at Tenby Museum and Art Gallery today, Saturday October 15.

Entitled The Way I See It, the show features 51 landscapes of Pembrokeshire, including Tenby, Saundersfoot, Wisemans Bridge, Freshwater East, Freshwater West and Pembroke Dock.

All are in oil or gouache and are available to buy.

The exhibition can be seen until November 19.