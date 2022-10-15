A new exhibition by Pembrokeshire artist Eden Evans opens with a private view at Tenby Museum and Art Gallery today, Saturday October 15.
Entitled The Way I See It, the show features 51 landscapes of Pembrokeshire, including Tenby, Saundersfoot, Wisemans Bridge, Freshwater East, Freshwater West and Pembroke Dock.
MORE NEWS
- Leading artist claims her work is being sold 'without permission'
- Cafe culture project for historic buildings began without planning
All are in oil or gouache and are available to buy.
The exhibition can be seen until November 19.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here