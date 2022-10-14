GUY Croft, head coach of Cardigan Amateur Boxing Club for the past decade, is stepping down from his post at the end of the current season.

The Crymych builder has coached hundreds of youngsters in the gym off Maesyrhaf since taking over from Begelly-based Kim Baker in 2012.

Under his leadership the club undertook an ambitious revamp resulting in a large gym extension which enhanced their training facilities.

But Guy’s proudest moment came last summer when his twin sons Ioan and Garan – who learnt to box at Cardigan ABC at the age of eight – captured gold and bronze medals respectively at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Guy and his wife, Liz, were among a contingent of ecstatic Welsh spectators at the NEC when southpaw Ioan seized the welterweight crown with victory over Stephen Zimba, from Zambia.

Announcing his decision to retire next July in a letter to the Tivy-Side, Guy said: “I first brought Garan and Ioan to the gym when they were eight years old – they will be 21 next month.

“The boys have now moved on up and I'm not really involved in their boxing careers anymore.

“Since my tussle with bowel cancer two-and-a-half years ago I'm really struggling to find the energy and enthusiasm to give the job my best.

“I've gained tremendous pleasure from the sport over the last 12 years - travelled the length and breadth of Britain and Ireland, been abroad a couple of times and met some great people on the way - but I really do feel it's time for me to move aside and let somebody else inject some new life into the gym.”

Club chairman Mike Lewis said: “Guy has gone above and beyond the call of duty and we will always be very grateful.

“Very few people realise the sheer amount of hard work and dedication he has put in over the years – despite battling serious illness.

“Although Guy has set the bar very high, we’re lining up a successor and expect to be in a position to make an announcement shortly.”