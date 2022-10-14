A man accused of being part of a UK wide drugs ring, supplying cocaine between Dorset and Pembrokeshire, has pleaded guilty at the eleventh hour.

Terence Harrison, 42, of Kings Road, Swanage, was due to face trial at Swansea Crown Court on Monday October 17, along with six others, all accused of being involved in conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Harrison was arrested in March as part of Operation Rookley, a police investigation into the supply of Class A drugs, involving organised crimes groups in the Pembrokeshire and Dorset areas.

Harrison was charged in the first wave of arrests on March 14 alongside two people from Fishguard and Goodwick.

Three more people were arrested in the Dorset area the following day with a seventh suspect arrested in April.

Harrison, along with the other defendants, had always maintained his innocence but appeared at Swansea Crown Court first thing this morning (Friday, 14 October) to change his plea to guilty.

Six other co-defendants, including two from north Pembrokeshire, all face trial on Monday, charged with conspiracy to supply Class A controlled drugs, namely cocaine.

They are Shaun Joseph Lucas, 48, from Fishguard; Leone Joan James, 32, from Goodwick; Charlotte Doe, aged 31 from the Corfe Castle area; Ozan Kilicaslan, aged 29, from the Poole area, Steven John Kerr, a 36-year-old man from Billinge, Merseyside and Ryan Ager, 34 from the Liverpool area.

All of the accused, apart from James who was released on bail earlier this year, have been remanded in custody pending the start of the trial this Monday, October 17.

Harrison will be sentenced after the trial of the other six has concluded.