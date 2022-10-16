Star of ‘The Pembrokeshire Murders’ Luke Evans has seen his odds to become next actor to play James Bond dramatically slashed this week.

Evans has seen a surge of fan backing for the next James Bond after being part of the conversation for a few months.

His William Hill odds have slashed from 25-1 to 9-1.

Evans shot to fame after the 2010 Clash of Clans remake and has had roles in Disney’s Beauty and The Beast live-action remake as Gaston, as well as starring in Dracula Untold.

He starred in The Pembrokeshire Murders in 2021, which went to win best television drama at last year’s BAFTA Cymru Awards.

Born in Pontypool and raised in Aberbargoed, Evans is now among the most likely contenders for taking on the iconic role, and now sits behind previous frontrunner Idris Elba (7-1) and Tom Hardy (4-1).

Evans has previously stated that he’d “jump at the chance” to play James Bond, calling it “a phenomenal job, a phenomenal franchise, an incredible role.”

Other surprising climbers in the market to become the next James Bond include Michael Fasbender, the X-Men star, who saw his odds climb from 18-1 to 11-1 this week.

The current frontrunner is no longer Superman star Henry Cavill (4-1) - that position is now held by Rege-Jean Page of Bridgerton fame who has risen to the top spot in recent days with odds of 2-1.