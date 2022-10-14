A seminar will be arranged for councillors to understand the Relationships and Sex Education (RSE) content planned for the new curriculum in schools.

Cllr Viv Stoddart’s Notice of Motion that a “seminar be provided for members enabling them to be fully informed of the RSE content of the new curriculum” was approved at full council on Thursday (October 13).

Cllr Stoddart added that RSE had been “controversial” and it was important that councillors had all the information in order to respond to constituents.

Members were told there would be no debate of the RSE content itself, but cabinet member Cllr Guy Woodham did refer to “misinformation” about the subject as he argued that a seminar be delayed until a judicial review is concluded.

A judicial review is due to be held next month regarding the lack of parental choice in whether their child participates in RSE or not.

Cllr Andrew Edwards tabled a question to council on that matter, asking “does the cabinet member for education agree that the parental rights should be withdrawn over the new RSE curriculum?”

Cllr Woodham said the new curriculum was consulted on before implementation of the curriculum assessment act in 2021.

It was not a decision for him whether parental rights should be withdrawn because the act makes clear there “is no right to withdraw” and as cabinet member he supports schools in providing the statutory curriculum.

A further Notice of Motion was put forward by Cllr Rhys Jordan, stating: “The Leader / The Member for Education & Welsh Language write a letter to the Minister for Education at Welsh Government expressing that as an authority Pembrokeshire County Council do not support or condone the removal of the historic rights of parents or guardians to withdraw their child / children from certain subjects being taught as part of the new RSE curriculum if they deem it to be inappropriate.”

This was referred to cabinet.