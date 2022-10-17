Many planning applications have been sent to Pembrokeshire County Council this week.
In the past week, applications have been sent to County Hall regarding upgrades, buildings changing their use and installations of signs at public centres.
The applications sent also cover a wide range, from Haverfordwest to Pembroke and Pembroke Dock.
The full list of applications sent include:
- 22/0278/PA: Upgrade existing turkey shed to a new shed in existing position at Glan-y-Mor Farm, Bush Hill, Pembroke, SA71 4RL
- 22/0454/PA: Temporary siting of two residential caravans for two years at Caeliber, Cart-tws Bach, Treffynnon, Haverfordwest, SA62 5LA
- 22/0489/AD: Directional sign showing the names of the businesses in the growth units at PCC administrative offices, Bridge Innovation Centre, Pembrokeshire Science and Technology Park, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6UN
- 22/0523/PA: change of use of dwelling & attached annex back to one single dwelling at 53 Queen Street, Pembroke Dock, SA72 6JF
- 22/0524/NM: Non material amendment to planning permission 12/1201/PA (reserved matters for 8 dwellings following the grant of outline planning permission) to allow alterations to the dwelling on plot 1 at Cyffin Barn, Plot 1, Hook, Haverfordwest, SA62 4PF
- 22/0529/PA: Installation of a twin walled flue at 12 Buttermilk Close, Pembroke, SA71 4TN
