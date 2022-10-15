Nearly 300 crimes were reported in Haverfordwest in the space of a month, according to the latest crime statistics from police.uk.
Some 288 crimes were reported in the town, with 120 of them being violence and sexual offences (41.7 per cent).
There were also 41 anti-social behaviour offences (14.2 per cent) and 43 public order offences (14.9 per cent).
Other crimes reported in Haverfordwest in the last month included criminal damage and arson, possession of weapons, shoplifting, burglary, vehicle crimes and drug offences.
This is a decrease from the month prior, which saw 317 crimes reported.
Of the 288 crimes reported, 112 are declared as ‘under investigation,’ while 80 have been declared as ‘unable to prosecute suspect.’
