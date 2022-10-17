Nearly 250 crimes were reported in Milford Haven in the space of a month, according to the latest crime statistics from police.uk.
Some 248 crimes were reported in the town, with 117 of them being violence and sexual offences (47.1 per cent).
There were also 38 anti-social behaviour offences (15.3 per cent) and 28 public order offences (11.2 per cent).
Other crimes reported in Milford Haven in the last month included criminal damage and arson, possession of weapons, shoplifting, burglary and drug offences.
This is an increase from the month prior, which saw 234 crimes reported.
Of the six wards in Milford Haven, the Central Ward was the most crime-heavy, with 52 of the reported crimes occurring there, ahead of Hubberston (44) and East (41).
Of the 248 crimes reported, 94 are declared as ‘under investigation,’ while 68 have been declared as ‘unable to prosecute suspect.’
