BANISH all thoughts of winter weather and come and warm yourself in the colour and sunshine of the East in an exhibition by Pembrokeshire painter/printmaker Susan Sands at Cardigan’s Seagull Gallery from October 26 to November 5.
Susan was born in India and, until the pandemic, made an annual journey with her husband to visit a small village in southeast India as part of a UK charity supporting the school there.
Far from the tourist spots, she is able to record everyday village life in the small sketchbooks she always carries with her.
These provide a starting point for larger paintings when back in her Welsh studio, and some of these will be on show alongside her larger works in the gallery.
Susans Indian paintings have been shown in a series of exhibitions in London`s Barbican Centre, and more recently, in Narberth`s Oriel Q Gallery, together with her Pembrokeshire landscapes.
The gallery is open Wednesdays to Saturdays from 11am to 4pm.
