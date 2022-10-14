WELSH Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds has called for a General Election following this afternoon’s sacking of Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor.

As speculation over the future of Prime Minister Liz Truss continues to mount, Ms Dodds said the forthcoming economic crisis was ‘a direct consequence of Liz Truss' economic fantasies’.

“The Conservatives have lurched from extreme to extreme over the last seven years, causing economic vandalism on a massive scale,” she said.

“We owe it to the households, individuals and businesses up and down Wales and the rest of the UK who have been hit hard by this crisis, to take firm action now.

“Across Wales, people are angry, fed up and worried about the future.

“Most of all, they are furious that Conservative MPs seem to think this is an acceptable way to conduct the government of our country in these difficult times.

“Enough is enough, Truss should call a General Election.

“The public did not give her a mandate to pursue policies so radically different from the 2019 Conservative manifesto nor to trash our economy and cause families up and down the country hardship.

“The Welsh Liberal Democrats are prepared to fight a general election and play our role in removing the Conservative Party from power.”

Meanwhile Welsh Conservatives urged support for their embattled leader.

"What we need is stability,” said Preseli Pembrokeshire MP Stephen Crabb, “A lot of my colleagues need to calm down.

“We have a PM and government in place and we have to let them get on with the job.

“I hope they put decisions in place to put us on a balanced footing and get stability in the markets.”

His view was echoed by MS Paul Davies.

“We need to support the PM who has been elected by the electoral ship of the Conservative party and need to support her going forward,” he said.

“It's only two years until a general election so we don't have a lot of time to convince voters.”