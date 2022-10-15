A PEMBROKESHIRE woman has been sent to prison for more than three years for possessing a class A drug with intent to supply.

Sarah Jane Elyse Badrock, 36, of Jubilee Court, Letterston, was found guilty of possessing heroin with intent to supply, at Swansea Crown Court at the end of September and appeared at the court again on Friday, October 14, for sentencing.

She was found to have made 13 journeys from her Letterston home to Nelson in Caerphilly between October 22, 2020, and December 21, 2020.

She was found to have been in possession of just under an ounce of heroin.

The court heard how she was charged with possessing 24.09g of diamorphine heroin and a charge of being concerned in the supply of diamorphine according to prosecutor Ian Wright.

John Tarrant, defending, told the court that Badrock had been under a lot of pressure with what was going to happen during the court case and that she had "worked hard to ensure she is drug free."

He also told the court how she would be required to take her son to work, which while she has been in custody at HMP Eastwood Park this role has been carried out by a neighbour - but due to his unsociable hours, this was due to end, which would mean if he couldn’t attend, he could lose his job.

His Honour Judge Wayne Beard said how further amounts of drugs were found at her home including heroin and cannabis and an amount of money to the sum of £415.

He said: “The jury rejected the account that the heroin was for personal use, which is what the defendant maintained throughout.

When passing sentence, he said that there was not enough mitigating circumstances to avoid passing a custodial sentence and that Badrock still denies the charges and accepts that she has an addictive personality.

“This was a course of offending over a significant period of time and you maintain your position on the charges.

"You show some remorse for offending with the use of drugs but not for possession with intent to supply. You have accepted some level of responsibility for the offending.”

Badrock was given three years and nine months in prison and a one month sentence for possession of cannabis to run concurrently.