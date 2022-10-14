A 20-year-old who escaped police custody and spent two weeks on the run has been handed a custodial sentence by a Swansea Crown Court judge.

Passing sentence on Jack Kenneth Ashman this afternoon, Judge Paul Thomas said he was 'concerned by the attitude' shown by the defendant following his arrest.

"You failed to surrender and I've been concerned by the attitude you've shown, particularly the comments you've made about the police report," said Judge Thomas.

"Even more concerning is that you were subject to a community order at the time of the offence."

The community order was imposed by Haverfordwest magistrates in February 2021, which was five months before he escaped from police custody after being arrested for a new offence.

Ashman, of Harrier Road, Haverfordwest, entered guilty pleas to escaping from lawful custody on July 25, 2021, of being in breach of a community order and of two additional charges of being in possession of an illegal Class B drug.

"The record you've aquired at the age of 20 is a depressing one," continued Judge Thomas.

"You've had chance after chance but it hasn't stopped you offending, and hasn't led to you mending your ways.

"There is no alternative but an immediate custodial sentence."

Ashman was given a 16-week custodial sentence of which he will serve eight weeks before being released on extended supervision. A forfeiture and destruction order was imposed on the drugs.