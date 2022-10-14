A 'MIRACULOUS achievement' is how Her Highness Princess Anne described Haverfordwest High VC as she officially opened the new school.

The Princess Royal flew into Pembrokeshire today, October 14, to visit Havard Stables in Dinas Cross and the World Rowing Coastal Championships Beach Sprints in Saundersfoot, and also opened the new high school.

Never have pupils looked so smart as waves of Haverfordwest schoolchildren lined the corridors of their brand-spanking new facility to greet Royalty.

Princess Anne strolled into the school accompanied by the headmistress Jane Harries who gave the Princess Royal a guided tour of the extraordinary site.

Princess Anne was greeted by the hierarchy of Pembrokeshire County Council before having a chat with head boy Niall Griffiths and head girls Lucy Ashton and Aimee Pettit.

She was then shown round the new school visiting classrooms, the library, the sixth form super room, and the incredible sports facilities.

Princess Anne unveiled the official plaque for the school in front of a captivated audience in the main hall and said she was delighted to be in Pembrokeshire.

"To get it right for everybody in a school of this size hovers on the miraculous," said the Princess Royal.

"I hope everyone will be pleased with the extraordinary facilities you have here and make the best possible use of them.

"I am delighted today joining you in celebrating its opening."

Princess Anne was greeted by the hierarchy in Pembrokeshire County Council. Photo Western Telegraph

Her Highness visited pupils in the new sixth form suite. Photo Western Telegraph

Chair of governors Mr Paul Lucas thanked Her Highness for attending and in a touching moment sent the county's heartfelt condolences to Princess Anne after the passing of her mother Her Majesty The Queen.

"Our thanks go to Pembrokeshire County Council, Welsh Government, Taskers and Milford Funding Trust and contractors Morgan Syndall who built the school under budget and before completion date."

The Princess Royal was greeted by head boy Niall Griffiths, and head girls Lucy Ashton and Aimee Pettit. Photo Western Telegraph

The Princess Royal unveiled a plaque in the main hall. Photo Western Telegraph

Deputy leader of PCC Councillor Paul Miller made a speech before Her Highness unveiled the sports hall.

"We are really serious about the future of sport in our county and this is an exciting time for everyone," said Cllr Miller.

The school and its pupils looked immaculate for the Royal visit. Photo Western Telegraph

The mayor of Haverfordwest was also at the event and said it was an honour to have royalty in town.

"The school should be very proud for organising such a wonderful event, which went like clockwork, and the children were fantastic."

