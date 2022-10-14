Saundersfoot has welcomed its first royal visitor in its long history with the arrival of Princess Anne this afternoon, Friday October 14.

The occasion was very much a maritime-themed one, with the Princess Royal unveiling the name of the harbour’s heritage interpretation schooner – part of the £10million Wales International Coastal Centre - and then watching some of the action in the 2022 World Rowing Beach Sprint Finals which are taking place throughout the weekend.

The Princess is pictured taking a tour of the replica schooner with Saundersfoot Hasrbour Commissioners' chair Philip Evans (left) and Saundersfoot Harbour CEO Mike Davies.Gareth Davies Photography

Despite the previous lack of regal visits, Saundersfoot has been well-known to Royalty.

Queen Victoria would only have the finest anthracite mined in Bonville’s Court Colliery on the outskirts of the village to fuel her Royal Yacht.

It was shipped from the very harbour where the Princess Royal was today by vessels including the coal barque, Kathleen and May.

The Princess was touched to receive flowers in memory of her mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Picture:Gareth Davies Photography

The replica schooner, which will carry the name Ysbryd Rhydd, has been modelled on the barque.

The Princess Royal unveils the name plaque of the schooner, the Free Spirit. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

Saundersfoot Harbour Commissioners’ chair Philip Evans said: “Being able to welcome Her Royal Highness here today is a recognition of what has been achieved in the harbour.

“It’s been 11 years of hard work, but we now have the majority of the features up and running, ahead of the official opening on March 1 next year.

“It would not have been possible to have the rowing championships here without all the infrastructure we now offerin the harbour. Hopefully their competition here this year will be the first of many.”

Saundersfoot Harbour Commissioners' senior member, Jimi Codd, is introduced to Her Royal Highness. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

There was a tuneful welcome from Saundersfoot CP School pupils for the Princess Royal as she walked from her car down the harbour decking, known as the National Events Deck.

The children sang the special visitor in with a Pembrokeshire-themed sea shanty, Safe and Sound.

County Councillor Chris Williams meets the Princess. Pictured with them are Welsh health minister Eluned Morgan, County Councillor Alec Cormack and Saundersfoot Community Council chairman, Dean Ludlow. Picture: rGareth Davies Photography

Welsh health and social services minister Eluned Morgan, Saundersfoot Community Council chairman Dean Ludlow and county councillors Alec Cormack and Chris Williams were amongst the first people to be introduced by Lord Lieutenant Sara Edwards.

Another bouquet for the Princess, who was accompanied by the Lord Lieutenant, Sara Edwards. Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

Councillor Williams said: “If it were not for Saundersfoot’s coal-mining history, we would not have been here today. It’s been absolutely amazing.

“The Princess Royal was really nice and asked a lot of questions about the coal and the village history.”

She then met Saundersfoot Harbour Commissioners before being given a short tour of the schooner.

The lower deck houses an interpretation centre, coffee shop and small cinema, while the upper deck will feature climbable rigging and a giant cinema screen.

The World Rowing events are being held in Saundersfoot over two weekends.Picture: Gareth Davies Photography

The afternoon’s earlier sunshine turned to rain as the Princess left the decking under the shelter of her black umbrella as the schoolchildren sang Hwyl Fawr Ffrindiau.

She then went on to meet officials of World Rowing and competitors in the Beach Sprint Championships.

Pembrokeshire event can hoist coastal rowing to new level, says Olympian

In the event’s Harbour Lounge she was able to view some of the action of the racing heats before being presented with a commemorative medal.

The Princess left the village by car at around 4pm to be driven to Kilgetty where she boarded a helicopter for her flight home.

The Princess was Saundersfoot's first-ever royal visitor. Picture:Gareth Davies Photography