Last month's Narberth Jazz featured the dynamic sound of St. Louis Express, who filled the dance floor all evening with happy people. Many audience members asked for a return visit, which is certain to happen in 2023.

This Thursday, October 20, Narberth Jazz are swinging into Autumn with the popular John Gibbon Trio and guest saxophonist Glen Manby.

Glen Manby is an alto saxophonist, composer, and teacher, working primarily in straight-ahead modern acoustic jazz.

His main influences are Charlie Parker, Sonny Stitt and Cannonball Adderley.

Glen gained an MA in Jazz at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama and was granted a scholarship to study at a New York music college.

Some of his high-profile gigs include the EU European Summit, the Queen's banquet for the opening of the Senedd Welsh Parliament, the opening of the Wales Millennium Centre and club dates around Britain, as well as gigs in New York, Germany, and Switzerland.

In 2015 he was awarded an Arts Council of Wales Project Grant to compose, arrange and record a new repertoire with his recently-formed quintet, featuring Steve Waterman, Leon Greening, Adam King, and Matt Home. The resulting CD, Homecoming, is available on the Mainstem jazz label.

Glen has previously taught saxophone at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, and was a part-time lecturer in music at the University of South Wales for 12 years. He was visiting jazz saxophone tutor at Cardiff University School of Music from 2000-2021.

He will be playing for Narberth Jazz at The Plas Hotel Narberth with the indefatigable John Gibbon trio on Thursday October 20.

Tickets are available only from narberthjazz.wales/events

