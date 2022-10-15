As Princess Anne stepped out of her chauffeur-driven Audi for yesterday’s 90-minute visit to the Havard Stables in Dinas Cross, she was greeted by the sound of a stunning five-part vocal harmony sung by Rhys Mcloughlin and four of his singing buddies.

Vocals and Rhys go together like a black dot on a stave, but earlier this year he was told that he could no longer sing as a result of horrific injuries which he and four other men received in a head-on car collision after attending a darts match in October 2021.

Fortunately Rhys and his close friend Arwel Thomas (second left) managed to get out of the car before it burst into flames. Despite their own serious injuries, they were able to get the three other passengers out of the vehicle. They were then air-lifted to Cardiff by the Wales Air Ambulance.

Each of the five men survived their injuries however they are still undergoing treatment as a result of their extensive injuries.

“It’s been a pretty difficult year and naturally not being able to sing as a result of my head injury was particularly hard,” said Rhys as he waited for the Princess Royal’s arrival yesterday morning.

“Singing means so very much to me as everybody knows. The day I was allowed to start singing again was absolutely fantastic and to be able to perform here today, along with Arwel and the other guys, means everything to me.”

Arwel is also making good progress following his injuries, both phsycially and psychologically.

“I know how hard it can be for people who have to deal with the trauma of an accident like the one we experienced,” he said. “Even though I don’t get flashbacks, the hardest thing for me was driving alone at night for the very first time afterwards. I kept thinking that I was going to meet a car again, head-on. But you’ve got to keep persevering and things will get better.

“What’s helped enormously is being friends with Rhys and the other men who were in the car, so we’ve been able to talk about things together, have a laugh and just share whatever we’ve been trying to deal with.”

Joining Rhys and Arwel as they sang for the Princess Royal was Roy Rees, John Thomas and Ben Williams.

The Princess Royal visited the Havard Stables, which are run by Rhys’s wife Hannah, after she was appointed the official host for the North Pembrokeshire and Cardiganshire group of the Riding for the Disabled Association of which Princess Anne is patron.

Rhys and Hannah Havard Mcloughlin watching the RDA arena at Havard Stables with Princess Anne

Twoof the RDA riders who rode for the Princess Royal during yesterday's visit

