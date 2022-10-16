Is Milford Haven turning a blind eye to the anti-social behavior of its youth?

This is the questions being asked by townspeople following reports that large gangs of youths are congregating on the Haven Head Retail Park.

Once gathered, they display what has been described as ‘absolutely disgusting’ anti-social behaviour to the retail park's staff and customers.

Shoppers have described how the gangs:

Intimidate staff;

Shout verbal abuse at them;

Hurl abuse at elderly people and parents with young children;

Throw Tesco trolleys into the marina;

Prevent people from parking in the disabled and mother-and-toddler parking bays.

“The Milford Haven Tesco has turned into the town’s new youth club,” said one of the angry shoppers who was recently subjected to a string of verbal abuse from a teenage gang.

“Whether it’s the police’s responsibility or the council’s responsibility, all we want is for the people concerned to do their town a favour and sort it out once and for all.”

Shoppers who use the Tesco toilets are also complaining at the unacceptable state in which they are being regularly left by the youngsters.

One of the toilets in the Milford Haven branch of Tesco

“People are urinating on the floor and failing to clean up after them. It’s awful for those of us who need to use the toilets when we’re out shopping but also for the poor staff of Tesco who have to clean all this filth up.”

Sadly the anti-social youth behaviour isn’t just being confined to the Haven Head Retail Park.

“A few weeks ago I saw a group of the little darlings actually on the railway tracks hurling abuse at people who were in the car park.

"And last week I counted 19 of the hoodie gang outside the apartments on the marina shouting and swearing and leaving their rubbish in the flower displays and kicking the rest all across the road. And we’re constantly getting our doorbells rung at all hours of the night.”

But whilst the people of Milford are becoming increasingly concerned at the behaviour, they are also questionning whether more should be done in the way of clubs where the youth can hang out.

“It’s difficult for kids at the moment as all their clubs are either shut or not operating because of Covid I’m not sating this behaviour should be tolerated but at least we should have some empathy for the boredom that a lot of kids are experiencing.”

Calls are now being made for Milford Town Council to set up a community centre offering free Wi-Fi where young people can go and meet in a bid to keep them off the streets.

“Milford Haven Marina is doing so much for this town and as a result, the town centre should be thriving, not a place where the pavements are covered in vomit. It’s high time that something was done to put the town back where it belongs.”