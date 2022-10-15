One of the most historic towns in Pembrokeshire, dating back to the 11th century, Pembroke has its connections globally, with 20 places globally taking the same name.

From Canada to Australia, New Zealand to South Africa, it isn’t uncommon to see a sign for Pembroke wherever you are in the world.

The majority of towns and cities called Pembroke are located in the USA, with areas in Georgia, Florida and Massachusetts all with similar names.

The most famous of these is arguably Pembroke Pines, a city on the outskirts of Miami, known as one of the most beautiful places in the Sunshine State.

Pembroke Pines, which was formally founded in 1960, takes its named from our local Pembroke. Former MP Sir Edward Rees purchased two million acres of Florida marshland and built a road going through it, named the Pembroke Road.

As the city was incorporated, its first mayor, Walter Smith Kipnis, suggested the name Pembroke Pines due to the road’s nearby pine trees.

Pembroke Pines in Florida, 23 miles out of Miami

Not too far from there is Pembroke, Georgia, a city with the motto “a historic railroad town.” The motto can be taken very literally, as it was founded in 1892 as a railroad town and turpine shipping centre.

The city’s historic district is listed in the National Register of Historic Places, and is known for being the birthplace of jazz musician Jabbo Smith.

McDonald's in Pembroke, Georgia

Away from the United States and up into Canada, another city called Pembroke sits 90 miles outside the county’s capital of Ottawa.

Pembroke is famous for its 30 historic downtown murals which show the history of the city, with the area boasting more murals than almost any other city in Canada.

The city is also home to the Champlain Trail Pioneer Village and Museum and the Pembroke Hydro Museum, as well as hosting an annual Old Time Fiddling and Dance Stepping Festival.

Downton Pembroke in Ontario, Canada

Unsurprisingly however, the most historic of the “other Pembrokes” lives in Europe, specifically in Malta, dating back to the 1600s.

The town is known in Pembrokeshire, being twinned with both Pembroke and Pembroke Dock since 2002.

It was named after Robert Henry Herbert, the 12th Earl of Pembroke.

The public hall in the very rural area of Pembrooke, New South Wales, Australia