A new portrait of St Non is taking pride of place on the Pembrokeshire coast, near to the site where she is said to have given birth to Wales’ patron saint.

The portrait, by contemporary artist Meinir Mathias, depicts a pregnant St Non standing near the clifftop in stormy weather.

It is featured on a new information board located next to the footpath that leads to St Non’s Chapel and Holy Well in St Davids.

According to legend, both the chapel and well have strong links to the story of the birth of St David, with the well even reputed to have healing powers.

Both saints went on to influence the spread of Christianity in the sixth-century Celtic world, across Wales, Ireland, Cornwall and Brittany.

Pembrokeshire-native Meinir was overjoyed to be commissioned to create the artwork in the county of her birth.

Meinir said: “I was born in Pembrokeshire and have spent a lot of time in this landscape, so to bring this element into the work and to have the image of St Non situated on the coast is quite special.

"It’s also great to shine some light on historical Welsh women and in particular, the mother of the patron saint of Wales.”

MORE NEWS

The portrait adds to the wide range of work done to improve access to the important historical and spiritual site in the north of the county.

This includes improvements to the footpath that allows disabled access closer to the well and chapel.

There is also a sound walk produced by renowned writer and broadcaster Horatio Clare that enables people from all over the world the chance to experience the stories, secrets and sounds of St Non’s.

This project has been supported by Ancient Connections, the arts, heritage and tourism project linking north Pembrokeshire and north Wexford, funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Ireland Wales co-operation programme.

The Ancient Connections project is led by Pembrokeshire County Council, together with partners Wexford County Council, Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority and Visit Wexford.