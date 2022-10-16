The entrance into Pembroke's Michaelmas Fair

When it comes to all the fun of the fair, Pembroke's Michaelmas Fair certainly knows how to capture the spirit and ensure that everyone who visits has a fantastic day to remember.

Up, up he goes!

Young and old flocked to the town throughout the three-day event, marvelling at the rides, tucking in to the large selection of fairfood and just having the time of their lives.

True to tradition, the fair opened on the second Thursday in October and continued until last night, (Saturday, October 15).

The Michaelmas Fair is a real link with the past as its origins lie in Pembroke's medieval charters which granted to the people of the town the right to hold markets and fairs at certain times of the year.

Residents and staff of the Ashdale Care Home, Pembroke, enjoying the fun of the fair

It was originally a hiring fair when farm workers from the area would come to town to seek servants and labourers for the forthcoming year.

Although it is now entirely a fun fair, it still takes place in Pembroke Main Street.

Organisers worked hard to ensure that the traffic flowed well and consistently throughout the event, despite the fact that the Main Street remained closed to all traffic throughout.

Nothing beats toasting marshmallows on an open fire

A temporary one-way-system worked effectively and despite a few complaints from motorists who felt annoyed at the distruption, the overwhelming majority of townspeople were happy to put up with the traffic lights for a few days.

"The main thing is that the tradition is kept alive and the people and children of the area can have a great day out," commented a Pembroke resident."

Security officers were on site throughout the event to ensure that the fair was able to continue with the minimum of disruptive anti-social behaviour.

The security was run by Celtic Security Services Ltd.

"Generally speaking, everything has gone well although there have been a few incidents, particularlyafter dark," said Nick Holmes of Celtic Security.

"Fortunately we were able to sort everything out so that the behaviour of a few didn't spoil the fair for everyone else."

Celtic Security Services were on-hand throughout