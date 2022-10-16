Officers across Dyfed-Powys Police arrested two men, visited 19 previous victims vulnerable to exploitation and educated over 500 children during a week of targeted action to disrupt county lines.

County lines is the name given to drug dealing where organised criminal groups (OCGs) move and supply drugs, usually from cities into more rural areas.

During the week in Dyfed-Powys, the highlights include:

Two men stop searched in Aberystwyth and charged with possessing drugs with intent to supply

18g of cocaine, worth £1,800, seized during a warrant

Metal pole seized from suspected drug dealers that would likely be used as a weapon

19 previous victims of cuckooing – where a dealer takes over their home to supply drugs – visited for welfare checks and engagement

Talks and lessons about county lines and exploitation given to over 1,000 children

Boxwise London diversionary scheme launched for children to safely try new activities

Detective Chief Inspector Gareth Roberts, operational drugs lead said: “The outcome of our response to the national County Lines Intensification Week is evidence of our commitment to protect our communities from exploitation and harm.

“Working with our communities and partners we identify the most vulnerable areas and people in our community, together with those exploiting them and committing this county lines criminality.

“Dyfed-Powys has a clear strategy and delivery plan to tackle county lines and serious and organised crime.

“Our continued success in pursuing criminals is evident. We have an established, committed, designated resource – INTACT* – that prevents young people from getting involved in crime, prepares the community to be vigilant and protects those vulnerable to exploitation in our communities.

“INTACT was instrumental in delivering a successful intensification period.”

Some of the boxing sessions delivered during the week. Picture: Dyfed-Powys Police

Rachel O’Neill, serious violence and organised crime coordinator, said: “We offered alternative activities not only to keep young people safe, but to enable them to have fun, build new skills and form positive relationships with role models already working in their local area.

“One example of this is a partnership with Boxwise London to deliver free boxing diversionary activities for young people in our communities.

“The sessions were launched during County Lines Intensification Week and will be running for the next 10 weeks in Llanelli, Pembroke Dock, Letterson, Llandysul and Brecon.

“If you are keen to get involved and join in with these sessions, contact your local police station.”