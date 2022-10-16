WALES are on the brink of qualification for the quarter-finals of the World Cup despite being hammered 56-12 by classy hosts New Zealand.

Ioan Cunningham’s side conceded 10 tries at Waitakere Stadium in Auckland while Ffion Lewis and Sioned Harries went over in either half.

Wales edged out Scotland at the death in their opener and are looking good for the knockout stages despite slipping below Australia, who they face on Saturday, on points difference.

The top two from the three groups go through plus the two best third-placed sides, with Fiji looking likely to miss out after failing to get a bonus point in their narrow win against South Africa.

Wales kick off the final round of games against the Aussies and if they fail to get anything then Fiji would need a bonus point – either losing or four-try – against powerhouses France.

Cunningham will look for a strong finish against Australia, who also sneaked a win against the Scots, to ensure they don't need help for the last eight.

The score remained at 0-0 until the 17th minute when New Zealand began to get their offloading game going.

Second-row Chelsea Bremner got their first try and then, three minutes later, star winger Portia Woodman made use of some good handling inside her to go over out wide.

There was then a wonderful moment for the hosts when another sweeping move was finished off by teenage centre Sylvia Brunt in the 25th minute.

None of the first three tries were converted, but the Black Ferns were in full flow and try number four - for the bonus point - came just before the half hour mark through Woodman.

She showed amazing footwork and strength to score her fifth try of this competition and fly-half - and captain - Ruahei Demant added the extras.

Wales could have folded at this stage, but credit to them as they got their set piece working and, from a strong lineout drive just before half-time, scrum-half Ffion Lewis dived over for a try from short range. Stand-off Elinor Snowsill converted and it was 22-7.

That score given away before the interval seemed to annoy New Zealand because they came out firing at the start of the second period.

Firstly, second-row Maia Roos found a way over for try number five, converted by Demant, and then centre Theresa Fitzpatrick added another five points.

It was one way traffic once again and, in the 49th minute, Brunt got her second try of the game. It was not converted, but at 39-7 New Zealand were well in control.

Try number eight came before the hour mark when replacement front-row Krystal Murray used her power to get over the line. Demant converted and the home side were 46-7 to the good.

Wales thought they had scored their second try soon after when their forwards edged over the line, but Woodman somehow ripped the ball away and New Zealand stood firm.

With 12 minutes to go New Zealand replacement Sarah Hirini was yellow carded, but with 14 players they bagged try number nine through Demant.

Number eight Charmaine McMenamin joined Hirini in the sin bin with five minutes to go and Sioned Harries, McMenamin's opposite number, took advantage against 13 to score an unconverted try.

When New Zealand were back up to 14 with the clock heading into the red full-back Ruby Tui was set up by Woodman for try number 10.

NEW ZEALAND: Ruby Tui; Renee Wickliffe, Logo-I-Pulotu Lemapu Atai'i (Sylvia) Brunt, Theresa Fitzpatrick, Portia Woodman; Ruahei Demant (capt) Ariana Bayler; Awhina Tangen-Wainohu, Georgia Ponsonby, Tanya Kalounivale, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Chelsea Bremner, Alana Bremner, Kendra Reynolds, Charmaine McMenamin.

Replacements: Luka Connor, Krystal Murray, Santo Taumata, Joanah Ngan-Woo, Sarah Hirini, Kendra Cocksedge, Amy du Plessis, Hazel Tubic.

WALES: Kayleigh Powell; Jasmine Joyce, Megan Webb, Hannah Jones, Lisa Neumann; Elinor Snowsill, Ffion Lewis; Cara Hope, Kelsey Jones, Donna Rose, Natalia John, Siwan Lillicrap (capt), Gwen Crabb, Bethan Lewis, Sioned Harries.

Replacements: Kat Evans, Caryl Thomas, Sisilia Tuipulotu, Abbie Fleming, Alex Callender, Keira Bevan, Robyn Wilkins, Kerin Lake.

REFEREE: Hollie Davidson (Scotland).