Dyfed-Powys Police officers in Carmarthenshire have seized over 100g of cocaine, 10,000 valium tablets, ecstasy tablets, cannabis and £11,600 in cash over the past week during Operation Coupland.

Temporary Chief Inspector Rhys Jones said: “We’ve seen some very good results over the past week, and thanks to our officers’ work we’ve taken a huge amount of drugs out of the supply chain.