Dyfed-Powys Police officers in Carmarthenshire have seized over 100g of cocaine, 10,000 valium tablets, ecstasy tablets, cannabis and £11,600 in cash over the past week during Operation Coupland.
Temporary Chief Inspector Rhys Jones said: “We’ve seen some very good results over the past week, and thanks to our officers’ work we’ve taken a huge amount of drugs out of the supply chain.
“These were destined to be dealt in our communities, causing untold amount of harm. Our work will continue to investigate those we believe were supplying these drugs
“As always, we ask anyone with information about the use or supply of illegal substances to contact us so we can investigate.”
Alongside the searches at seven Ammanford houses, police officers carried out a number of warrants at addresses in and around Llanelli, where two men were arrested for possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.
During the operation, a woman was also arrested on suspicion of money laundering.
Others have been dealt with for cannabis possession.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here