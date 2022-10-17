PATIENTS needing a doctor in Pembrokeshire are struggling to access general practitioner services or even reach them by phone.

That is the stark claim of a lobbying group set up to highlight the difficulties people wanting to see a GP are facing.

Members of Improving GP Access in Pembs say surgeries should have more than one method of making appointments.

“Many are simply relying on people phoning on the day and once appointments have been filled are then expected to phone again the next day,” said a spokesperson.

“Having the telephone as the only method of making an appointment discriminates against those unable to use a phone or who are unable to phone multiple times every day.”

Although the group are corresponding with Hywel Dda University Health Board, councillors and MPs, they are also looking to get local people involved by informing them what they should expect from GPs.

A petition set up calling for improved access at Argyle Medical Group in Pembroke Dock has drawn 280 signatures.

“Argyle Medical Group now has 23,000 patients and we are concerned the number of GPs isn't sufficient,” added the spokesperson.

“While we have predominantly been attempting to improve access at Argyle there are other surgeries across Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion that have closed and patients merged into existing practices."

Jill Paterson, Director of Primary Care, Community & Long Term Care at Hywel Dda University Health Board said: “We are sorry to hear that some patients are experiencing difficulty in accessing their local GP services.

“The health board works with and supports GP practices to ensure registered patients have timely access to the care they need.

"We strongly encourage anyone with a complaint or concern to contact the health board directly (by calling our Patient Support Team on 0300 0200 159 or emailing hdhb.patientsupportservices@wales.nhs.uk), so that we can investigate the issue with the practice, if the patient feels unable to raise their concerns with the practice directly."