Milford Haven has swept the decks at this year’s Welsh Children's Activities and Services Awards with two local businesses gaining top honours.

This puts Pembrokeshire at the forefront of its services to children thanks to the efforts of kids’ yoga company ‘Kalma Life Pembrokeshire’ and ‘Fun Times Bouncy Castles & Entertainment’.

“There was some really tough competition from all over Wales, so to find two businesses from the very same town of Milford Haven was incredible,” said Lee Bridges of Fun Times Bouncy Castles.

Lee Bridges, after receiving his award last weekend

Lee Bridges was given a Highly Commended in the Events and Party Services of the Year award while Amy of ‘Kalma Life Pembrokeshire’ had a highly commended for her customer excellence.

The ceremony was held this weekend at the Swansea.Com Stadium.

The switch to children’s and young people’s yoga has been an interesting one for Amy following a ten-year career in the film and television industry where she worked as an assistant director and choreographer.

She is now using her diploma in Early Years Child development and her wealth of experience in yoga to share her experiences with children of all ages, from babies right through to teenagers.

Amy, receiving last weekend's award for Kalma Life Pembrokeshire

Fun Times Bouncy Castles & Entertainments was founded by managing director Lee James Bridges 14 years ago and has grown from a small garage-run business into the largest inflatable hire company in Wales and one of the top 5 in the whole of the UK.

Last weekend’s award is the latest in a clutch already earned by Fun Times Bouncy Castles and Entertainment having gained recognition as 'Best Inflatable Hire Company in Wales' for the last two consecutive years as well as the UK Enterprise Awards & the UK Prestige Awards.

"I make it no secret that our business faced bankruptcy as a real and serious threat during the peak of covid as our business was brought to a near standstill as a result of lockdowns,” said Lee.

“But through persistence and good fortune we were able to come out the other side stronger and with the business adapted and strengthened as a result.

“To receive recognition through these awards makes it all the more worthwhile to know we are having a meaning impact on our customers’ lives and are doing a great job in providing the best service possible".