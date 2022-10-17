Two men accused of running a drugs operation in Pembrokeshire and the Teifi Valley have appeared before Swansea Crown Court to submit a plea.
Daniel Ferman of Maes y Mynydd, Newport, Pembrokeshire pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of Class A cocaine between June 2019 and March 2020 and a further charge of being concerned in the supply of Class B cannabis between June 2019 and April 2020.
James Tinker of Parc y Trap Road, Adpar, Newcastle Emlyn has also admitted being concerned in the supply of Class B cannabis between February and April 2020.
MORE NEWS
- Blind eye being turned to Milford youth, claim residents
- Two major national awards for Milford Haven kids' companies
This morning (Monday), Ferman’s counsel, Mr James Hartson, requested that his client be subjected to an electronically monitored curfew while he awaits sentence.
This request was granted by Judge Geraint Walters who confirmed that the electric curfew will operate daily between 8pm and 8am.
Tinker was granted unconditional bail to await sentence.
Three other defendants who have been charged in relation to the drugs supply operation are Ben Goldfuss-Tanner, of Gaerludd, Crymych, Brian Kerley, of Clos yr Helyg, Crymych, and John Miles, of Lower Kingswood, Surrey.
They will be appearing before Swansea Crown Court to submit their respective pleas later this year.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here