Two men accused of running a drugs operation in Pembrokeshire and the Teifi Valley have appeared before Swansea Crown Court to submit a plea.

Daniel Ferman of Maes y Mynydd, Newport, Pembrokeshire pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of Class A cocaine between June 2019 and March 2020 and a further charge of being concerned in the supply of Class B cannabis between June 2019 and April 2020.