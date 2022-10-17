One of Neyland’s most loved and respected historical landmarks has been forced to close it’s sacred doors for the final time as Hephzibah Baptist Chapel has been put on the open market.

“It’s a very sad reflection on how so many churches and chapels are struggling to stay open, but unfortunately it’s a sign of the times,” said local historian Simon Hancock.

“Hephzibah has provided a place of refuge to thousands of souls for almost 200 years and sadly, those days have now come to an end.”

The chapel was built in 1840 by a team of devout Baptists who were initially conducting their meetings in a schoolroom in Waterstone.

The interior of Hephzibah Chapel

The group succeeded in obtaining a lease from a local farmer for the site in Little Honeyborough and, after raising sufficient funds, were able to construct the chapel.

Despite being in the hamlet of Honeyborough, the chapel was regularly attended by people from the nearby town of Neyland including the highly successful High Street draper, Mr Biddlecombe.

Extensive storm damage in 1903 tore away a large section of the roof so once again the congregation raised over £500 to repair and remodel their chapel. And in the early 20th century, this was an impressive sum to raise,

Similarly, in 1932 they built an adjoining schoolroom despite the country struggling in the grip of a recession and eight years later spent a staggering £600 on building a new manse behind Crossways garage for the minister.

“There is no doubt that the people of Neyland and Little Honeyborough thought very highly of Hephzibah and it’s obvious that it gave so very many people a great deal of spiritual support and strength over the decades,” added Simon Hancock.,

The chapel is being sold by Haverfordwest estate agent RK Lucas. and offers are being requested in excess of £75,000.

The chapel's historic interior

The site extends to approximately a third of an acre, comprising the main church building while the interior comprises a number of pews with split level floor and access to the first floor balcony.

It also includes the schoolroom, kitchen and a separate toilet.

The graveyard includes a baptistry which is a small pool which would have been used to baptise members, together with a very large corrugated iron and timber Sunday School.

Alternative uses may be possible subject to planning permission however prospective purchasers must make their own enquiries with the local planning authority if they wish to consider making any changes to the use of the building.