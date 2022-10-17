When it comes to the history of Rosemarket, there's no one quite like the villagers themselves who know the area's past happenings inside out.

Now the Rosemarket Local History Society (RLHS) has won the Pride in Pembrokeshire Award for its work in researching and preserving the fascinating history of village life.

The RLHS was only formed in November 2021 but has already documented intriguing aspects of the village’s past from historic sites and buildings, Rosemarket at wartime and the people who lived and worked in and around the village.

“We're immensely proud of what we have achieved in just a few months but our committee of volunteers from across our community, each with a passion for helping to preserve our history for future generations is what's making it happen," said RLSH chairman Tracy Jane Ashcroft.

"The Pride in Pembrokeshire award is a fantastic recognition of our work so far.”

MORE NEWS

Now the Group has identified its next project and for Tracy Jane, this contains an emotional family link.

The RLHS plans to restore a railway hut that illuminated the way for trains passing by the village for more than 100 years along Brunel’s Great Western Railway.

The building, which was used to store equipment, portable lanterns and bulk supplies of oil for illuminating the red and green lights at the top of the tall signal posts at either side of the crossings was uncovered by a group of society volunteers.

The role of the crossing keeper was very much a family affair and it was Tracy Jane's grandparents and great grandparents who operated the Rosemarket hut.

“When I stepped inside the hut, being one of the first people to do so in more than 50 years, I almost cried, realising that members of my family had lived and worked in this little hut on a daily basis for most of their lives,” she said.

The award was presented to RLHS by Stuart Berry.

"This project in Rosemarket is another fine example which demonstrates the resilience of our communities in promoting and retaining our heritage," he said.

“The panel were particularly impressed with the forward thinking to enable future generations to access the village history, making a substantial contribution to improving the well-being of individuals, and indeed towards the well-being of the county as a whole.”

The snippets of village life through the years is being recorded on the group’s rapidly growing website, https://www.rosemarkethistory.org.uk/ and the £200 award prize money will be used to pay the costs of the website for another year.

More information about the Pride in Pembrokeshire award initiative can be found at https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/public-services-board/pride-in-pembrokeshire-award