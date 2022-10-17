THE CILWENDEG Rally is poised to roar back into life following a break of three years on Saturday.

The 60th edition of the biggest event in the local rallying calendar – hosted by the Teifi Valley Motor Club - makes its long-awaited return having been forced off the road by the Covid pandemic.

And long-standing secretary Olwen Davies confirmed this morning that the event’s 90-car limit had been comfortably reached following 144 applications for entry.

Saturday’s line-up includes 2019 champion Chris Hands (Glynarthen) and his navigator Dai Roberts (Pontyberem) who will be looking to retain his crown in his Ford Sierra.

“How does it feel to be back? I suppose there’s an air of excitement mixed with slight apprehension,” Olwen - secretary since 1991 - told the Tivy-Side. “So much has changed in the world over the past two years.

“But on the whole we have received a very warm welcome back and a great deal of support from the local community.

“Rali Cilwendeg has always been a big part of people’s lives – traditionally it was the event before the Christmas season started.

“Coming from Newcastle Emlyn I myself was brought up with the Cilwendeg. It’s actually a bit older than me – but not by much!

“Everyone at TVMC are very enthusiastic about the 60th anniversary – it’s really good to have it back on the calendar and without the support we have from the public that would just not have been possible.”

On the eve of the event a Cilwendeg Rally forum will be held at Llandysul’s Ysgol Bro Teifi to celebrate the 60th anniversary.

The evening of Motorsport stories – hosted by compere Howard Davies - will feature a variety of guests including David Llewellin (twice winner of the British Rally Championship), Nicky Grist (a renowned Welsh co-driver who successfully partnered the late Colin McRae), Andrew Sleeman (one of the most respected road rally navigators of the 1970s and 80s) and dynamic duo Ryland James and Gareth Lloyd (former organisers of the Cilwendeg Rally whose proud record of a hat-trick of wins in the 1990s stands to this day).

Tickets are available at https://teifivalleymotorclub.ticketsrv.co.uk/tickets/