BUNDLES of drugs that were washed up on a Ceredigion beach earlier this month are worth around £42m, Dyfed-Powys Police have revealed this morning.
A large number of black bags tied to plastic tubs were found by a dog walker on Tan-y-Bwlch Beach, near Aberystwyth on October 1.
More bundles were later found and all are thought to contain cocaine.
A police spokesperson said the haul weighed about 1,200kg and warned the public not to touch any more if it washed up, but to contact the force.
A statement said: "Forensic work continues on the substance found in the bags, but we believe it to be cocaine weighing approximately 1,200kg.
“This amount would have a wholesale value of approximately £42 million.
"Our investigation continues and we reiterate to the public that if they find anything suspicious on the beaches, the contents shouldn't be touched and police should be contacted immediately."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here