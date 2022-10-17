BUNDLES of drugs that were washed up on a Ceredigion beach earlier this month are worth around £42m, Dyfed-Powys Police have revealed this morning.

A large number of black bags tied to plastic tubs were found by a dog walker on Tan-y-Bwlch Beach, near Aberystwyth on October 1.

More bundles were later found and all are thought to contain cocaine.

A police spokesperson said the haul weighed about 1,200kg and warned the public not to touch any more if it washed up, but to contact the force.

A statement said: "Forensic work continues on the substance found in the bags, but we believe it to be cocaine weighing approximately 1,200kg.

“This amount would have a wholesale value of approximately £42 million.

"Our investigation continues and we reiterate to the public that if they find anything suspicious on the beaches, the contents shouldn't be touched and police should be contacted immediately."

 