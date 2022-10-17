A Pembrokeshire man has admitted his involvement in a UK-wide drugs ring on the day his trial was due to begin.

Shaun Lucas, 48, of Precelly Crescent, Goodwick, was due to stand trial charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Lucas had always maintained his innocence. However, this afternoon he appeared before Judge Catherine Richards at Swansea Crown Court this afternoon and asked that the charge be put to him again.

This time Lucas entered a guilty plea to conspiring to supply Class A drugs, namely cocaine, between May 2021 and March 2022.

He is the third person to admit their involvement in the drugs ring which was exposed after a prolonged police operation entitled Operation Rookley.

READ MORE:

On Friday Terrence James Harrison of 42, of Kings Road, Swanage, also admitted conspiracy to supply cocaine during the same time period.

The court heard that Leigh Paul Smith, aged 44, from the Vernwood area had also previously admitted being involved in the conspiracy.

Lucas’ guilty plea means that five defendants remain to face trial charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

They are: Leone Joan James, 32, from Goodwick; Charlotte Doe, aged 31 from the Corfe Castle area; Ozan Kilicaslan, aged 29, from the Poole area, Steven John Kerr, a 36-year-old man from Billinge, Merseyside and Ryan Ager, 34 from the Liverpool area.

Judge Richards heard today that James still did not have legal representation in the form of a barrister despite 80 chambers in both Wales and England being approached.

Judge Richards agreed that there was a possibility that the case of James would be severed from the others and tried in isolation. However, she said that she would wait and see if there were any further developments this afternoon.

All five defendants will return to court at 2pm for the next steps to be discussed. It is expected that a jury will be sworn in tomorrow, Tuesday, October 18.

Lucas will be sentenced after the trial of the other five defendants has concluded.