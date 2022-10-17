TONY Pennock was furious after Haverfordwest AFC’s latest dismal display which saw them lose to Aberystwyth in the latest round of the Cymru Premier.

County lost 2-1, leaving the side languishing in ninth in the league with 11 points from ten games.

After the game manager Pennock seemed despondent highlighting despite all the resources to hand it was 16-year-old Harri John, coming on as a substitute, who came away with any credit.

“I put a 16-year-old on with 30 minutes to go and he is the best player in our team,” said an emotional Pennock.

“We all have to look at ourselves if he is coming on the pitch and doing what he did.”

Aberystwyth’s Harry Arnison gave Aberystwyth a one-nil lead going in at half-time at Park Avenue.

John Owen then hit Haverfordwest with a sucker punch after the restart doubling the homeside’s lead.

On the hour mark Jordan Davies pulled one back for the visitors - his fourth goal of the season - but for the remainder of the match the Bluebirds could not find an equaliser, leaving manager Pennock perplexed.

“I am fed up of saying the same thing week in week and that is all I have said all season,” said Pennock.

“Every game we keep losing by 1-0 and shooting ourselves in the foot.”

Pennock finished with a veiled threat to his squad when asked if he was up for the fight with Bala and New Saints coming up next for County.

“I am up for the battle,” said Pennock, “I just hope there are a group of players who want to join me.”

Haverfordwest are next at home to Bala in the league on Saturday, October 22.

