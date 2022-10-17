Recent rumours on social media that Stena is to stop running ferry services out of Fishguard have been quashed by the company.
A Pembroke Dock social media group this weekend warned of more traffic through the port as it said that Stena was suspending its services out of Fishguard.
However, a statement by the company dismissed the claims as speculation.
“There is no truth in this rumour and Stena Line remains fully committed to its services in Fishguard,” said a spokesperson for the company.
Stena runs four daily crossings between Fishguard and Rosslare, the fastest and shortest crossing between south Wales and Ireland.
Ferries depart from Fishguard at 1pm and 11.45pm with the crossing taking from three and a half to four hours.
Return crossings from Rosslare to Fishguard leave at 7.30am and 6.15pm.
