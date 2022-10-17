Anti-social crime has reached an all-time high with residents in Milford Haven and Hubberston fearing their properties are being targeted by 'out-of-control teenagers'.

Now, in a last-ditch effort to get the vandalism upsurge under control, Milford Haven police officers have confirmed they will be extending their targeted patrols.

Residents are now demanding a far greater police presence which should include unmarked officers patrolling in unmarked vehicles.

“Things have got totally out of hand, and despite repeated reports which we're making to the police, nothing is being done,” said Hubberston County Councillor, Vivien Stoddart.

“It’s got to the point where people are now very fearful of what damage may be inflicted on their properties as well as all the verbal abuse and obscene language which they’re being subjected to.

“We know without a doubt that it’s children who are responsible and not adults - we have CCTV footage and photographs to prove it.”

An uninhabited property at Havens Head was recently subjected to an arson attack while the adjoining cottage, also uninhabited, had its windows and gates broken.

“A professional contractor came to board it up on the Monday, but by Wednesday the children had thrown a very heavy object at the board which means there’s now a great gaping hole in it.

"As a result, the residents in Havens Head and Silverstream are extremely concerned at another possible arson attack.”

One of the cottages at Havens Head that has been vandalised

Further vandalism attacks have taken place at the Hubberston Play Park, the Fairways housing estate and the Hubberston and Hakin Community Centre.

“The memorial gardens have been vandalised, the Christmas trees that we planted outside have been uprooted and a lovely bench that overlooked the memorial garden was pulled out and rolled down the slope resulting in the slats being broken," said Cllr Stoddart.

Earlier this week children were seen climbing on the church roof which was recently repaired at great cost after previously damaged slates had to be repaired.

Fires were also lit in the churchyard while the area was used for what churchgoers have described as ‘a cross between a toilet and a rubbish dump’.

Attacks have been carried out at St Davids Church

“We ask anyone who sees youths around the church to contact the police immediately as DNA has been recovered form the area. They may think this is fun, but in this day of digitalisation, the evidence we’ve found will be held indefinitely.”

Now residents are requesting an urgent meeting with Milford Haven police and Pembrokeshire County Council’s Youth Services department.

“The council has already responded to say that they’re trying to organise a date to visit us but so far, we’ve heard nothing from the police.

“All we’re asking is that our concerns are listened to and acted upon before things get even further out of hand.”