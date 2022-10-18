A Pembrokeshire pair who have admitted assault and affray will be sentenced at Swansea Crown Court later this month.
Callum and Rhianna Hicks of Meyler Crescent, Milford Haven, appeared in front of a judge last Friday, October 14, to enter pleas to four charges.
Callum Hicks, 30, admitted two charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, one of assault by beating and one of affray.
Rhianna Hicks, 25, admitted one charge of assault by beating and one of affray.
All charges relate to an incident on January 23 of this year.
The court heard that a third defendant, Matthew Jones, 27, of Richard John Road, Milford Haven, had appeared in court on August 9 to plead guilty to ‘the counts concerning him’.
At an earlier hearing concerning the case at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court heard that one of the assaults concerned a police officer who fell to the floor and was kicked.
All three will be sentenced at Swansea Crown Court on October 27.
