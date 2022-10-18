House prices in Pembrokeshire have risen by 14.6 per cent in the last year, according to recently released figures.

The average price of a house in Pembrokeshire is now £271,795.

Despite the drastic rise over the year, there has been no change in Pembrokeshire's house prices in the third quarter of 2022.

The figures, released by Principality Building Society, demonstrate the rise and fall in house prices in each of the 22 local authorities in Wales.

House prices in Ceredigion have risen by the highest rate across west Wales at 16.7 per cent annually in the third quarter of 2022, to reach a new peak price of £285,133.

Ceredigion’s annual double digit percentage rise is coupled with a moderate quarterly rise of 3.3 per cent.

House prices in Carmarthenshire also reached a new peak, following a 0.4 per cent increase across the third quarter of 2022.

The new peak for Carmarthenshire house prices is £224,914, with the annual increase in the county being 10.5 per cent.

The average house price in Wales has reached a new peak of £245,893, demonstrating a 12.4 per cent annual increase, and a 2.2 per cent quarterly increase.

Property prices are also up in all 22 local authority areas when compared with the same time last year, with 16 authorities reporting double-digit annual price increases - above the current rate of inflation (9.9%).

Shaun Middleton, Head of Distribution at Principality Building Society, said: “It is slightly strange talking about house prices in Wales reaching new peaks when so much has happened at the end of the third quarter with the UK government mini-budget and continued cost of living pressures.

"Transaction levels remained relatively strong over the third quarter, helped in part by buyers wishing to complete their house purchase with the attractive mortgage deals they had previously secured.

“With interest rates surging higher, meaning repayments on mortgages will become much more costly per month, the market faces significant challenges in the immediate future.

"Even though the Welsh Government has increased the Land Transaction Tax threshold from £180,000 to £225,000 in a bid to support first time buyers and those wishing to move homes, affordability will come under considerable pressure, which could mean that purchasing demand will reduce.”

Principality’s Wales House Price Index estimates there were as many as 12,400 transactions in Wales in Q3, 13% higher than in Q2 and 1% lower than a year ago, but on a par with corresponding pre-Covid (Q3 2019) levels.

Average figures show that sales of detached homes have increased 11% annually, while semi-detached and terraced properties have increased 13-14% annually. In contrast, flat sales report just a 1% increase year-on-year.

Shaun Middleton continued: “It must be remembered that higher energy costs and general rises in cost of living are increasing overall household expenditure which will have to be factored into mortgage lenders calculations when assessing borrowers’ ability to repay.

"This will reduce the amount lenders are able to loan to the borrower, make it even harder for first time buyers to obtain a mortgage and will also mean many people will be unable to obtain the bigger mortgage they need to move to their next home.

"For this reason, many are predicting a decline in house price inflation. However, there are many unknowns at this stage.

“A lot does depend on any potential government interventions, as well as, of course, on the actions of the Bank of England with regards to future rate rises. By the time of the fourth quarter report, there will hopefully be more clarity on what the outlook is for property prices.”