Defending champions Hakin lost at home to Goodwick as the big two met in the Pembrokeshire Manderwood League Division 1.

Hakin came away reeling off the back of a 3-2 scoreline in a hotly contested match.

The scoring was opened in the 11th minute through a far-post volley by Jack Britton to give the homeside the lead.

Goodwick equalised through Nathan Greene with a far post header on the half-hour mark.

The visitors took the lead just after half-time through a penalty cooly slotted away by Rhys Jones.

The Vikings equalised in the 68th minute, through Nicky Woodrow.

Despite having a man sent off for a second yellow, striker Rhys Dalling struck with minutes left to give the away side what could prove to be a pivotal victory in the title race.

In other results, Neyland beat Carew 2-1 in another closely fought game.

The scoring was opened in spectacular fashion with a 25-yard pile driver scored by Mike Chandler on 50 minutes.

Ollie Brittain then beat the offside trap and drove home in the 85th minute to put the game beyond doubt.

There was a slight scare for the hosts when Carew pulled one back in the 90th minute through Dylan Morgan.

Results Division 1 Pembrokeshire Manderwood League: Clarbeston Road 3-3 Fishguard Sports; Hakin United 2-3 Goodwick United; Kilgetty 3-4 Pennar Robins; Neyland 2-1 Carew; St Clears 1-4 Merlins Bridge; St Ishmaels 0-9 Monkton Swifts