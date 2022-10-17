A last ditch attempt to correct alleged council house rent 'injustice' in 2016 has failed in Pembrokeshire.

Full council considered a report on the ‘depooling’ of the housing revenue account (HRA) service charges prepared by a working group set up to investigate the issue following a push from Cllr Mike Stoddart, supported by Cllr Jacob Williams, last year.

At the Pembrokeshire County Council on Thursday (October 13) Cllr Stoddart moved an amendment to so-called “weasel words” in the report recommendation, calling for the inclusion of “failed to carry out its statutory duty to communicate with tenants” in reference to the council’s previous handling of rent changes.

Cllr Stoddart has argued on a number of occasions that when the service charges were ‘de-pooled’ rents should have been reduced to reflect this, but they were not and nor were the changes communicated clearly to tenants or councillors.

Director of finance Jon Haswell told members that adjusting the rents to correct the previous decisions could cost £4.9million over the 30 year HRA business plan.

A further amendment to defer the matter for further reports – with concerns raised by the head of legal about the consequences of the wording change – was not approved, neither was Cllr Stoddart’s amendment.

The majority of councillors approved that a recommendation that: “The De-pooling Working Group finds as its final conclusion that this Authority could have communicated more clearly with tenants when explaining rent increases and the results of the De Pooling exercises of 2015/2016 and 2016/17, and recommends to Council that this is the Group’s final findings and no further action is required.”