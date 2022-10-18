Logos on school uniforms could be scrapped as part of a review being launched in Wales.

Education minister Jeremy Miles has announced a consultation on proposals to make school uniforms more affordable.

Options to be considered include the use of school branding and whether schools should have no logo at all or use iron on logos available free of charge.

This could give families the option to purchase uniform at cheaper costs from a retailer of their choice.

It will also seek opinions on whether schools should enter into single supplier contracts, while views on the role of schools in uniform recycling and exchange schemes are also being sought.

Parents, carers, pupils, governors, teachers and uniform suppliers are being asked to respond to the consultation.

“The Welsh Government is doing everything we can to support families through this cost-of-living crisis,” Mr Miles said.

“I know that a lot of schools work hard to keep the cost of their uniforms to a minimum.

Education minister Jeremy Miles has announced a consultation on proposals to make school uniforms more affordable (PA)

“However, there are still too many instances where families are being expected to spend eye-watering amounts just to send their children to school.

“We are launching this consultation so that we can take further action in order to support families.”

Nearly 100,000 pupils are eligible for the pupil development grant access grant, which helps with the cost of uniforms and school items, in Wales.

The consultation will run until the end of November.