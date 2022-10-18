As the Steynton Farm harvest is safely gathered in for another year, owners Steve and Jo Davies have true cause to celebrate this week after being awarded a top-ranking Food Hygiene Rating of 5.

The confirmation was released yesterday (Monday), by Pembrokeshire County Council.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to receive this,” said Jo.

“But we’re also so lucky to have a fantastic team of such enthusiastic people helping us throughout the year, and this reflects the effort of everyone involved.”

The scores on the doors ranking comes at the close of an exceptionally busy year following Steynton Farm's hugely successful ‘Sunflower Fields’ event which ran throughout the summer.

Now, as thoughts turn to harvest and Hallowe’en, the pumpkin crop is proving popular with customers while a Christmas wreath-making workshop will take place on the farm at December 17.

It’s the farm’s inspirational approach to the changing seasons that is earning Steynton a reputation as one of Pembroekshire’s most forward-thinking farms.

This was one of the first in the county to provide fresh milk via a vending machine so while visiting the farm shop to buy fresh vegetables and eggs which are all grown or produced on the farm, customers can also fill up a recyclable glass bottle with fresh milk from the farm’s cows.

Steynton farm has been in the Davies family for over 100 years and throughout three generations.

It is now classed as a mixed farm with cows, chickens and ducks as well as a range of fresh fruit and vegetables which are all grown and harvested on site.

A herd of around 160 cows are milked twice a day, ensuring that the vending machine is regularly stocked up for the growing chain of local customers.

“The local community has been so supportive and kind, and their comments and appreciation make our farmer's workload totally worthwhile."

A top food hygiene rating for Steynton Farm