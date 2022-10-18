UK ministers are being urged to to look favourably at the joint Celtic Freeport bid which is currently being developed by the Port of Milford Haven and Port Talbot and support it all they can.
The call was made in the House of Commons yesterday (Monday) when MP Stephen Crabb said that the innovative Freeport would help unlock the full economic value of new industries, including floating offshore wind power.
The Celtic Freeport would subsequently accelerate investment and fast-tracking modern skills development for new green industries and would strengthen export opportunities while supporting Welsh and UK Governments’ ambitions to drive economic growth.
The joint Freeport bid was launched last month comprising the Port of Milford Haven, ABP Port Talbot, Pembrokeshire County Council and Neath-Port Talbot Borough Council.
Mr Crabb said: “Floating offshore wind represents a major new industrial opportunity for us in Wales. The joint Celtic Freeport would help ensure that the new jobs and investment from this new industry actually stays in Wales.”
MORE NEWS
Responding to Mr Crabb, Levelling Up Minister Dehenna Davidson said: “The freeports programme has great potential to contribute towards achieving the Welsh and UK’s Government decarbonisation agenda and net zero ambitions.”
Minister Davidson also mentioned that she would be keen to meet with Mr Crabb to discuss this further.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here