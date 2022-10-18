The trial of a Goodwick woman accused of being involved in a UK-wide cocaine ring has been adjourned after no legal representation could be found for her.

Leone James, 32, of Precelly Place, stands charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine.

She was arrested following police raids in Fishguard and Goodwick last March.

Her trial, along with that of four other defendants was due to start at Swansea Crown Court yesterday, Monday, October 17.

However, the court heard that, although 80 chambers in both England and Wales had been approached, it had not been possible to find a barrister to represent James at trial.

Judge Her Honour Catherine Richards decided that in the circumstances it would be best to ‘sever’ James from the inditement.

This means that she will face trial separately after the four other defendants have been tried.

Those on trial this week for their alleged involvement in the ring, which had links in Pembrokeshire and Dorset, are: Charlotte Doe, aged 31 from the Corfe Castle area; Ozan Kilicaslan, aged 29, from the Poole area, Steven John Kerr, a 36-year-old man from Billinge, Merseyside and Ryan Ager, 34 from the Liverpool area.

Three others have admitted their involvement in the conspiracy.

Yesterday morning, the day his trial was due to begin, Shaun Lucas, 48, of Precelly Crescent, Goodwick, entered a guilty plea to conspiring to supply Class A drugs, namely cocaine, between May 2021 and March 2022.

On Friday, October 14, Terrence James Harrison of 42, of Kings Road, Swanage, also admitted conspiracy to supply cocaine during the same time period.

The court heard that Leigh Paul Smith, aged 44, from the Vernwood area had also previously admitted being involved in the conspiracy.

James was remanded on conditional bail and told that she must keep in touch with her solicitor to find out when her trial would take place.

Judge Richards reminded her that she must attend her trial when it took place and that failure to do so would be a criminal offence and that she could be tried in absence.

The trial of the remaining four defendants is expected to last a maximum of three weeks.