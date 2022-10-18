A north Pembrokeshire author has won a prestigious short story competition with a tale based on the legend of a local churchyard.

Diana Powell, from Mathry, has recently won the prestigious 2022 Bristol Short Story Prize with her story A Cure for All Ills.

The prize, which is run annually, attracts writers from all over the world and this year received more than two thousand entries. Its aim is to promote the writers and their stories, making them available as widely as possible, while celebrating the short story.

The twenty shortlisted stories are published in an anthology by Tangent Books, featuring a variety of themes and styles, all illustrating the power of the genre.

The winners were announced at a ceremony that took place on Saturday, October 15, at Bristol’s Waterside venue.

Jessica Taylor, bookshop owner – one of three judges, along with author Irenosen Okojie and agent Tom Drake-Lee – made the presentations.

Diana’s story is based on a legend told about the church of Saint Edren’s, just a mile or so from her home. The legend says that the grass in the churchyard had the power to cure rabies.

The judges said of Of Diana’s story: “A brilliant, hypnotic piece from an exciting voice… From its powerful, palpable opening, I was immediately invested… Every word on the page is earned.”

Diana said he was particularly pleased that a story with a local Pembrokeshire location topped the judges’ list.

It is the second time one of her stories set in north Pembrokeshire has proved to be a winner.