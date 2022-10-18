Two Carmarthenshire puppies are being trained as anti-poaching dogs, before they are shipped to South Africa to protect some of the world’s most endangered species.

Nkosi and Thula, who are training with Dogs 4 Wildlife, were recently taken from their home in the county to Cumbria Zoo, for some animal familiarisation as part of their training.

The 14-week-old puppies will be taken over to South Africa once their training is complete, mainly to protect rhinos from poachers.

Both have been given Zulu names in preparation for their move; Nkosi meaning king or chief, and Thula meaning peace and tranquillity.

Nkosi and Thula met a variety of animals at the zoo including several rhino, giraffes, wolves and monkeys.

A spokesperson from Dogs 4 Wildlife said: “These familiarisation trips are hugely important to get the young dogs in training used to the sights and smells of the endangered wildlife that they will be protecting in the future in South Africa.”

MORE NEWS

Although a reserve has not yet been decided for the Bavarian Mountain Hound puppies, fellow Dogs 4 Wildlife pup Kitapo, a fully trained anti-poaching dog, developed by Dogs4Wildlife has recently been deployed to Renosterpan Reserve in South Africa.

Kitapo is working towards the protection of white rhino, 1000's of antelope species, giraffe, zebra, buffalo, leopard, pangolin and many other species at the 30,000-acre reserve.

One of the puppies with the giraffes at Cumbria Zoo

Last year, a total of 451 rhino were poached in South Africa, with 327 within government reserves and 124 on private property.

Anti-poaching dogs contribute to reducing incidents of poaching by as much as 75 per cent, so the dogs will have a huge part to play in the conservation of rhinos and many other endangered species.

Sam from Cumbria Zoo Company, said: “We have been honoured to support the development of Indy and to be able to help with Nkosi and Thula’s training in this way.

“It’s really amazing to meet these little four-legged heroes and humbling to know what an important role they are going to play in the protection of wildlife and ultimately, in securing a long-term future for many species around the world.”