Fears that Pembroke Dock is turning into an unofficial race track for 'boy racers' has prompted an urgent meeting with local Senedd member Sam Kurtz.
Residents living around the Ford Road area of the town, which includes Llanreath and Victoria Road, have been submitting complaints to the police on a regular basis for several months.
Now, in a last-ditch effort to clamp down on the racers, the people of Pembroke Dock are turning to the senedd for support.
“We’re hoping that with the back-up of Sam Kurtz, we will finally find a solution,” said a spokesperson for Pembroke Dock town council.
“People are naturally very concerned about the speed of the vehicles but also the excessive noise which they’re having to endure.”
The public meeting takes place this Friday, October 21, at 11am. The meeting takes place in the town council offices which are in 28 Dimond Street.
