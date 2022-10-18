THE RSPCA has said it urgently needs more Welsh foster carers to help free up spaces in its animal centres - as shocking new statistics reveal 700 rescued animals are waiting for a space.

The charity estimates it is spending an eye-watering £26,000 a week to private boarders for the temporary care of hundreds of rescued animals - including dogs, cats, rabbits, small furry animals, exotic pets, birds and farm animals - as its 59 rehoming centres are “full to bursting”.

There are 125 animals who are based in private boarding establishments across Wales - 25 of which are in the North Wales region.

In response, the RSPCA has launched an urgent new drive to recruit more fosterers - who care for animals temporarily in their own home, while supported by the RSPCA - to help ease the pressure.

The shocking new statistics come as the RSPCA’s annual rehoming campaign - Adoptober - continues to shine a light on the work of the charity's animal centres, and the rescue pets looking for a second chance of happiness.

Brian Reeves, head of volunteering at the RSPCA, said: “We are struggling - across all parts of Wales.

“RSPCA centres across England and Wales are full to bursting at the moment which means we’re having to use vital charity funds to pay for animals to be cared for with private boarders, and have a long waiting list of animals waiting to come into our centres where they can start their search for a new home.

“We are in the middle of an animal crisis and we can only see it getting worse over the winter months as the cost of living crisis bites. It’s absolutely vital that we free up as much space in RSPCA centres now, so we’ve got room for animal victims of neglect and cruelty we rescued in the coming weeks and months - and more fosterers is going to be crucial in achieving that.

“Getting pets into loving foster homes - especially ahead of the winter months - will be a lifeline to our frontline officers and the animals in danger we need to rescue.”

Capacity problems at RSPCA centres are being exacerbated by an increase in calls to the RSPCA post pandemic, a slowdown in rehoming, and a surge in the number of animals coming into the charity's care - as cost of living pressures continue to bite.

The number of animals rehomed is down - by 8 per cent compared to 2020, and by a whopping 31 per cent compared to 2019.

As rehoming slows, the average length of stay for an animal in RSPCA care also increased; for dogs by 9.4 per cent - from 85 days in 2020 to 93 days in 2021 - and for rabbits - from 104 in 2020 to 117 in 2021, an increase of 12.5 per cent.

Brian added: “Put simply - we urgently need more people willing to open up their homes, and their hearts, to help give dogs, cats and other animals a fresh start in life."

Those interested in applying to be an RSPCA fosterer can do so online via the RSPCA's volunteering portal at volunteer.rspca.org.uk.