THE rear-wheel of policewoman Lynwen Thomas’ bicycle was found 53 metres past the point of impact on the fatal night she died after being hit by a white transit van, a court heard.

In an emotional day in court Ms Thomas’ partner described how the former Dyfed-Powys officer, 37, had a ‘thirst for life’ before she was tragically killed while she was cycling along the A40.

The fatal collision took place on the westbound stretch between Carmarthen and St Clears at Bancyfelin on February 25, 2021.

Today was the second day in the five-day trial of 42-year-old Simon Draper, of Meidrim Road, St Clears, who is accused of causing death by dangerous driving.

The prosecution called PC Carlo Vaquerizo, a forensic collision investigator who described how the mangled rear-wheel of Thomas’ bicycle was found over 50 metres from the impact while the van stopped 86 metres past the point of impact.

Dashcam footage played in court showed Draper’s van swerving within his lane however it was stated he never left the lane.

It was estimated Draper had been going at 62mph on point of the collision.

After the incident bodycam footage showed Draper saying ‘is she ok’ and ‘this is a nightmare’ stood by his van with his 13 month old baby in the rear seat.

A lot of today’s session focused on the activity of Draper’s phone which showed apps open including Instagram, Facebook and Whatsapp minutes before the collision. However it was not clear what was being done on the applications.

An off-duty nurse who stopped at the scene took Thomas’ pulse which she said was barely palpable and she needed help urgently.

In an emotional impact statement partner Jamie Daniel Hughes said the couple had been in a relationship for six years after meeting at work in 2014.

Mr Hughes described Ms Thomas as an avid cyclist who had a thirst for life.

On the night in question Mr Hughes said: “I came home from work and could not see any lights on, which I thought was strange because I thought she would be home.

“The dog was in the cage going crazy. I text at 7.41pm saying ‘you ok baby?’ then I tried to phone her and she did not answer.

“I went out with the dog down the road to see if he could see her. Something was strange as there was no traffic. The road was dead.

"It was too cold and dark to be out and so much time had passed. I had a gut feeling something was wrong.

“I returned home with the dog and started calling the family to see if she was with anyone. Just as I was doing that I got a knock on the door.

"The police had turned up and informed me she had been involved in an accident and passed away.”

The trial continues and is set to last five days with the prosecution's case concluding tomorrow.