FIRST minister Mark Drakeford lost his cool in the Senedd chamber this afternoon during first minister's questions.

The incident followed questions from the leader of the Welsh Conservatives, Andrew RT Davies.

Mr Davies was asking the first minister about the state of the NHS in Wales, following multiple reports of patients having to wait for ambulances or waiting in accident and emergency departments once at hospital.

Mr Davies accused the first minister of failing to offer a solution to the issues faced by the NHS in Wales.

"I accept there are pressures across the UK," Mr Davies said.

"But the issue here in Wales is particularly acute."

He called on the Welsh government to lay out its roadmap "so that Aneurin Bevan is not turning in his grave".

Responding to Mr Davies, the usually calm Mr Drakeford berated Mr Davies and his party for cuts to healthcare workers' pay, as well as the ongoing chaos in Westminster.

"It is absolutley shocking," he said, growing increasingly irate, "that you think you can turn up here, with the mess that your party has made to the reputation of this country around the world.

"You turn up here and claim some sort of moral high ground.

"What sort of world do you live in?"

Proceedings were then interrupted by the speaker calling for calm and an end to finger-pointing.