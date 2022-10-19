Great Big Green Week 2022 ‘We are Energy Warriors!’ Primary schools in Pembrokeshire recently spread their message of clean energy and reducing energy in the Great Big Green Week 2022.

Lamphey Primary School, Prendergast CP School, Ysgol Bro Ingli, Newport; Saundersfoot CP School, Ysgol Bro Preseli and Ysgol Caer Elen, Haverfordwest teamed up with Pembrokeshire County Council and rooftop solar cooperative Egni Co-op to learn about energy and urge others to make positive changes.

The Great Big Green Week was organised by The Climate Coalition and is the UK’s biggest ever celebration of community action to tackle climate change and protect nature.

Working with Egni Co-op, students investigated their energy use and how to reduce it using the platform Energy Sparks, wrote energy raps with Mr Phormula, designed murals, made films, pedalled discos with Ynni Da, learnt about coalmining with the climate hero Terry Pugh and more.

The six schools also hosted a touring hydrogen car from River Simple, a valuable experience for pupils who explored technology of the future and took part in hydrogen experiments led by the energy department at the County Council.

Prendergast CP School relaunched their Energy Warriors project with Year 5 who took part in renewable experiments with Ynni Da and explored the RASA hydrogen car while Year 6 wrote an energy rap with Mr Phormula.

Last year Year 5 ran a successful campaign called Turn it off Tuesday Campaign which reduced electricity use by £26 on a single day.

Dan McCallum, director of Egni Co-op said their work had led to tangible reductions in energy consumption.

“In fact Saundersfoot Primary School has reduced its carbon emissions by 30% in the past year,” he said.